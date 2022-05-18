LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday was another tough day on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 3.6%, more than 1,100 points, as poor results from retailers led to renewed inflation fears.

The S & P lost 4% on its worst day since 2020, while the teach-heavy NASDAQ fell 4.7%.

8 News Now spoke to finance specialist Paula Pant about the drop.

“Investors saw very scary reports from Target and Walmart that showed people aren’t’ buying as many discretionary goods because of inflation, spending more money on groceries and gas, consumers don’t have as much to go shopping, and companies don’t make as big of profits,” she said.

Watch the video in the player above to see the full interview and hear Paula’s tips for investors.