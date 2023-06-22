LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall is among the finalists for the vacant chancellor’s job for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE).

Marshall, Charles Ansell of Complete College America and Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II of Bethune-Cookman University are being considered to take the job vacated when Melody Rose left the position more than a year ago.

A news release from NSHE announced the finalists on Thursday, and a decision is expected when regents meet on Friday, June 30.

“Each of the finalists brings a high caliber of skills and assets that would support NSHE across the state,” Joe Arrascada, vice chair of the NSHE Board of Regents, said in a statement. “Their diverse backgrounds and accomplishments demonstrate their commitment to educational excellence and their ability to lead and inspire change. We are confident that any one of them would be a valuable asset to NSHE, contributing to the advancement of higher education in Nevada and the success of our students.”

A more detailed look at the candidates’ backgrounds, provided by NSHE:

Charles Ansell , M.S., currently serves as the vice president for research, policy, and advocacy at Complete College America. With a strong background in higher education and policy, Ansell has been a relentless advocate for favorable policy and legislation, resulting in significant increases in graduation rates and state appropriations. His expertise in collaboration and strategic vision makes him a compelling candidate for the Chancellor position.

Dale Erquiaga was appointed acting chancellor on June 9, 2022, but made it clear he didn’t want the permanent job.

Rose’s departure was rocky after a dispute with the Board of Regents. She filed a hostile work environment complaint in early October 2021, and left with a $610,0000 separation agreement after less than two years.