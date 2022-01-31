Final victim identified in high-speed multi-car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the eighth victim in a horrific high-speed crash on Saturday as 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller of North Las Vegas.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred when a Dodge Challenger, driven by 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. A total of 15 people were involved in the crash.

Four children and four adults, including Robinson, were killed in total. Seven of the victims were members of a family all in one vehicle.

Miller was the passenger in the Dodge challenger.