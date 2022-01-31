Final victim identified in high-speed multi-car crash in North Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the eighth victim in a horrific high-speed crash on Saturday as 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller of North Las Vegas.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred when a Dodge Challenger, driven by 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. A total of 15 people were involved in the crash.

Four children and four adults, including Robinson, were killed in total. Seven of the victims were members of a family all in one vehicle.

Miller was the passenger in the Dodge challenger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories