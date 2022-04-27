LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five years of planning now coming to fruition as the final touches are being made to the NFL Draft experience in Las Vegas.

Nicki Ewell is the NFL senior director of events and described the moment she learned that the NFL Draft would be pushed back to 2022.

“Deflated when two years ago we had to cancel,” Ewell said.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft couldn’t be held in Las Vegas, instead, a virtual draft was held followed by a hybrid draft in Cleveland in 2021 where only up to 50,000 fans were allowed during the three-day event.

The 2022 NFL Draft could potentially see the largest crowds so far.

Brian Yost is the chief operating officer at the LVCVA and believes this year’s draft will bring in some large crowds from across the country.

“Las Vegas expects some 600,000 fans from out of state to descend on the Las Vegas Strip, hoping the experience brings out the best in its attendees,” Yost said.