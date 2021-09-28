Final suspect in teen’s 2009 killing to be sentenced today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a decade after the murder of a local teenager, the last suspect charged in the death will be sentenced.

Davon Phillips, 31, will be in Clark County District Court at 11 a.m. for his sentencing.

He was one of four men charged with robbing and killing 16-year-old Aric Brill at a house party in 2009. The suspects took Brill’s cellphone and $20.

Arthur Moore, Davon Phillips, Davonte Wash and Nadin Hiko were all charged in connection with Aric Brill’s killing in 2009.

The case went cold for seven years before any arrests were made, but now the family says they hope to get a degree of closure with Phillips sentencing.

Brill and his friends were outside of a party near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane in the northeast valley. Police said armed gang members Arthur Moore, Devonte Wash, Davon Phillips, and Nadin Hiko approached the group to rob them. Brill was shot in the head as he tried to run away and another victim was shot four times but survived.

After accepting a plea deal, Hiko was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison, Miller was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison, and Wash was sentenced to 2 to 5 years for his role in the killing.

Court records show Phillips entered a plea agreement last month and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a deadly weapon.

He initially faced felony charges, including assault, robbery, and voluntary manslaughter.