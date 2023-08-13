LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final phase of repaving for Formula One on the Las Vegas Strip begins this week as the race gets closer.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, construction will be underway on the Strip from Flamingo to Harmon. The construction will continue down Harmon, east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The last leg of construction will last from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This, along with the rest of the track, is expected to be finished by early October. The grandstands and bridges will follow shortly after.

Commuters are asked to look for alternate routes as there will only be one lane in each direction.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18 with an estimated 300,000 spectators in attendance.