Final Las Vegas Strip resort reopens as adults-only property following coronavirus closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last Las Vegas Strip resort — still shuttered by the coronavirus closures — is reopening Thursday morning and it will be an adults-only property.

The Cromwell Las Vegas will opens its doors at 10 a.m. to welcome back guests. It closed, along with other gaming properties, in mid-March.

The Cromwell is owned by Caesars Entertainment and prior to 2014 was known as Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall. The building was built in 1979 and opened as the Barbary Coast.

Like other Caesars resorts, the Cromwell will open with new safety measures and forced social distancing.

It’s one of the smaller properties on the Strip with only 188 rooms and a 40,000 square foot casino. The property is known for its roof top pool complex and the nightclub Drai’s.

While gaming properties were allowed to reopen in early June, the Cromwell remained closed. During part of that time, it was used as a home base for the CBS reality dating show Love Island.

Some of the off-Strip resorts such as the Palms and the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino remain closed with no reopening dates posted.