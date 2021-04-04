Final grade levels prepare for return to CCSD classrooms Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More Clark County School District students prepare to go back to the classroom this week. It is the final wave of students transitioning to in-person learning after spring break.

Tuesday is when grades four, five, seven, eight, 10 and 11 finally return following a year of distance education. They will join their peers who came back last month to start hybrid learning.

That means classes two days in-person and online the other part of the week, but elementary schools are getting ready for another big schedule adjustment.

He is eager and enthusiastic. Garehime Elementary School Principal Ryan Lewis is preparing to welcome all students back on campus.

“We’re really excited to get more kids back,” Principal Lewis said. “The big challenge of April 6 is really just the masses again.”

Fourth and fifth graders will join pre-kindergarten to third grade students who chose to come back last month, but that is not the only shift.

The final @ClarkCountySch grade levels are scheduled to return for in-person learning on Tuesday. Grades 7,8,10 and 11 will start hybrid learning. Grades 4 and 5 will begin in-person five days a week. All CCSD elementary school are transitioning to that new schedule #8NN pic.twitter.com/GVKCR4vLek — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 5, 2021

All elementary school students will start in-person learning five days a week as well as increase classroom capacity up to 75%. The state allows this change after a school completes 20 days of some form of in-person instruction.

Vicki Kreidel questions the overall transition so far in the district. The president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada tells 8 News Now some staff do not maintain social distancing.

“There’s different concerns with the teachers pretty much,” Kreidel said. “I’ve heard stories of teachers saying that they go into their school and there’s groups of teachers sitting, eating together.”

She and Marie Neisses with the Clark County Education Association acknowledge specialists who teach classes like art, music and P.E. also raise concerns to the unions about the current schedule.

“They’re actually being put at more risk than other classroom teachers because they have to enter multiple classrooms,” Kreidel said.

“We made it where the memorandum of agreement where schools can come up with unique situations for their buildings,” added Neisess.

They are situations presenting strategic issues, but Lewis and others are preparing to stay flexible.

“With the constraints on the logistics of social distancing, the management of this is where the challenge lies,” Lewis said.

Middle and high schools plan to continue hybrid learning for the remainder of the school year.

Full-time distance education remains an option for families.