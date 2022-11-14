LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the final day for mail-in ballots to be cured. Those are the ballots that need the voter’s signature to be verified in order to be counted in the midterm election.

According to Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, there were around 7,100 ballots that still needed curing as of Saturday. Around 7,000 have already been cured since Election Day.

Election officials check every signature on mail-in ballots to make sure it matches the one in the records. If the signature doesn’t match, it must be cured. Election officials have released a list of names of the people who need to verify their signatures. Those voters have until 5 p.m.

To check for your name, click on this link to the elections website and follow the instructions below.

Go to Facts, Figures, and Data for November 8, 2022, General Election and click on the arrow for the drop-down menu.

Click on Cumulative History of Voters Needing Signature Curing (mail ballots).

A zip file will download to your computer.

Open the “Absentee Signature Issues” document and search for your name (You can do a CTRL F to search for your name).

The elections department has a hotline for people to call which is (702) 455-6552. You can also use the TXT2CURE application.

The county must also count all of the 5,555 provisional ballots it received. Those ballots were from voters who registered at polling sites on Election Day. Per state law, those ballots must be counted by Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The Clark County Commission is expected to certify the election results on Friday.