LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the final day of early voting 8 News Now took a closer look at some of the busiest locations across the valley ahead of election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Desert Breeze Community Center had a steady stream of people and long lines were noticeable at the Centennial Center in the northwest valley.

The final day of early voting at Centennial Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

As of Friday morning, Joe Gloria the registrar of voters told 8 News Now they’ve seen 3,700 voters walk in and cast their ballot.

“This morning we were at 163,000 people who had voted in the last 13 days and today is probably going to be the busiest day out of all the 14 days of voting,” he said.

Centennial Center is the busiest of the early voting locations in the valley, with lines moving at a swift pace.

Scott and Jennifer Brown told 8 News Now they chose the mail-in drop-off ballot option.

“We ran out of time filling it out and researching all the candidates and so today is the last day we wanted to get it in today, to avoid the crowds on Tuesday,” Scott said.

“It is a different time and there are so many important issues going on right now and it just feels extra important to give my voice and make sure I stand up for the things I want to see happen and the people I believe will make that happen,” Jennifer said.

The difference this year when it comes to mail-in ballots has far surpassed in-person voting.

Overall the dynamic in voting has changed in Clark County without a doubt, as the result of mail being sent to all voters except for those who have opted out. Definitely more mail voters who have sent their ballots back to be processed than the early voting in-person turnout.

“The numbers are higher in the mail it’s over 200,000,” Gloria said.

Most early voting locations will close at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Voters can still mail-in ballots, or drop them off at a dropbox.