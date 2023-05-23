LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last three dolphins that were at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat are being moved to a sea sanctuary in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a press release.

The dolphins, which were Atlantic bottlenose, have been relocated to Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas, the release said.

“The dolphins will continue receiving the quality professional care they had at The Mirage, and they will continue to educate the public to care for and protect the ocean,” Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage, said in a statement. “Our team has spent years caring for and loving these dolphins. Throughout this relocation process, we have ensured they will have the best possible home to live wonderful lives.”

The Dolphin Habitat closed after Hard Rock purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International. Following the closure, both companies began searching for a new home for Huf-N-Puf, Coco, and Lady Ace, the three remaining female dolphins.

“Coral World’s Sea Sanctuary is an exceptional home for our dolphins,” David Blasko, executive director of animal care at The Mirage, said.

In February, three of the Mirage Dolphins, Karli, Sofi, and Osborne, were relocated to SeaWorld, who had originally loaned the three to the habitat. This move was after four dolphins died at the habitat in less than a year.

The St. Thomas Sea Sanctuary is a first-of-its-kind ocean habitat that offers a large swim space of nearly two acres full of fish and invertebrates to “provide enrichment and stimulation for the dolphins.”

The sanctuary has several specially designed areas for animal healthcare.

Before The Mirage dolphins arrived, Coral World already had seven dolphins in its sanctuary.

“There’s no doubt the dolphins will love the Sea Sanctuary’s natural environment, and the continuation of quality care from the dolphin team of trainers and veterinarians,” Lee Kellar, Coral World Ocean Park general curator, said.