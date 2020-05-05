Filmmaker captures video of Vegas’ vacancy amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO COURTESY: Michael Cerdeiros

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Filmmaker Michael Cerdeiros captured the vacant Strip properties, empty streets and messages of hope in a video showcasing the economic and lifestyle impact COVID-19 has had on Las Vegas. The short video was posted to YouTube.

Cerdeiros, of Cerious Productions, shared the video with 8 News Now. He calls the video “Distance is Love.”

He says he made the short video to thank all the essential workers, such as nurses, doctors, police and fire departments, grocery store clerks and others who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus and help the community get through this difficult time.