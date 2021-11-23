‘Fill the Fire Truck’ holiday toy drive begins soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A chance for anyone to help neighbors in need is about to get underway at area Clark County Fire Department stations.

The CCFD will begin its ‘Fill the Fire Truck’ holiday toy drive on Friday, December 3 and accept toys through Sunday, December 19.

New, unwrapped toys or gift cards can be dropped off at any CCFD station between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The annual toy drive is always a great opportunity to help families in need, especially with so many people struggling to get back on their feet because of the pandemic,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “Our goal is to collect as many toys and gift cards as possible to make the holidays brighter for local kids of all ages.”

Local fire departments are also teaming up with Walmart stores during the same time period. Below is the list of participating stores:

6464 N. Decatur Blvd./I-215)

540 Marks St./Sunset Road.

7200 Arroyo Cross Parkway/Rainbow & I-215 (Clark County Fire Department location)

201 N. Nellis Blvd./Charleston Blvd.

8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial & U.S. 95)

The toys will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, schools, and churches.

Last year, more than 28,000 toys were collected.

For more information about the toy drive or the Burn Foundation, contact the organization at (702) 485-6820 or www.theburnfoundation.org.