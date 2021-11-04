‘Fill the Boot’: Las Vegas firefighters raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The longstanding tradition of live Fill the Boot events were paused during the pandemic and pivoted to be held virtually in 2020 but it is back in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas residents and visitors will see firefighters down on Freemont Street over the next few weeks trying to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association, which their mission is to help cure individuals with neuromuscular disease through innovations in research and care.

“Our goal is to collect $110,000 this year and we are only $10,000 away!” said Ron Kline, MDA coordinator for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The annual collection is to raise lifesaving funds for scientific and clinical research and care for families in Nevada living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 40 related neuromuscular diseases.

Motorists are encouraged to donate any amount they can when they see the firefighters on the streets this year. Donations can also be made online.

All online donations will be matched by Shur-sales & Marketing for the month of Nov. up to $1,500.