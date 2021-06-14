‘Fill an F-150’ with water bottles for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some people in the Las Vegas valley, access to fresh water is a challenge and that can be critical in the hot summer months.

The Salvation Army is holding a water drive so it can provide water to those who need it most in the coming months.

Ford and it philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund, has partnered with Cowabunga Bay Water Park to launch the first “Fill an F-150” bottled water drive in Las Vegas and help the Salvation Army provide water for those in need.

Keeping the valley hydrated. @Ford and @cowabungabaylv have teamed up for the inaugural Fill an F-150 Bottled Water Drive in Las Vegas and help @SalArmySONV provide water throughout the hot summer months. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/fxrstwzXrw — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) June 14, 2021

From June 11 – 20, all four Vegas-area Ford dealerships will collect cases of water to support the Salvation Army and its emergency disaster services program, which provides hydration to those in need on days of excessive heat.

Cowabunga Bay Water Park will give admission coupons (good for up to $20 off Monday – Thursday admission or $10 off Friday – Sunday) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) The discounted daily admission coupon is redeemable during the 2021 season. Coupon quantities are limited. The goal is to collect 25,000 bottles of water.