Fighting Fraud: 400,000 Nevada unemployment claims still being investigated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada leaders are still trying to tackle the issue of fraud within the state’s unemployment system.

In a report from “Nevada Business,” Elisa Cafferata, the director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, says there were about 2 million applications for unemployment help at the beginning of the pandemic.

The problem? There were only 1.5 million Nevadans working at the start of 2020, and 70% kept their jobs.

The state has a backlog of about 400,000 claims that are being investigated as fraudulent.