LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials are asking for everyone’s help draining or reporting green pools to reduce the number of mosquitos.

Abandoned and still-filled pools are commonly called green pools because of the green color most turn once the water becomes stagnant and a perfect home to mosquito larvae.

“Green pools are not only ugly but also breeding grounds for mosquitos,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Board of Health. “It’s a priority to respond to complaints about green pools because they put the public health of our community at risk. You also can prevent mosquitos outside your home by making sure you don’t have any water collecting in planters, buckets, or from leaky drip systems or sprinklers.”

The mosquitos that come from green pools can carry serious diseases such as the West Nile and Zika viruses. Last year the County responded to 168 complaints about green pools.

If you know about a green pool in unincorporated Clark County, call (702) 455-4191 or file a complaint through the County website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/FixIt.

Green pools became a major problem during the housing crash and more attention has been given to the issue ever since.

In 2019, the Health District reported 43 cases of West Nile virus in the County; one case was reported in 2020, and none were reported in 2021.