LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police found one person with apparent stab wounds. That person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were able to locate a suspect in the stabbing.