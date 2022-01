LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night near Rainbow and Vegas Drive.

Police say Clinton McCoy got into an argument somewhere on the 1600 block of Crisp Pear Court. The investigation showed the argument led to a fight with ended with McCoy shooting and killing the victim, 33-year-old Thaxton Wynn of Las Vegas.

McCoy was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.