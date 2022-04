LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A fight ended in gunfire Sunday afternoon near West Flamingo and South Jones, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a gunfight on Flamingo and Jones.

Police say one man was arrested with no incident. Shortly after the incident, a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police reportedly believe this is connected to the incident they initially responded to.

North and southbound lanes on Jones Boulevard were closed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.