Fight breaks out, shots fired in downtown neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro investigated a shooting Wednesday in the 200 block of S. 11th Street near 11th and Fremont Street. According to police, a person who lives in the area got into an argument with what they described as “a suspicious person” who was in the complex.

Police said the suspicious person entered another person’s apartment and got into a fight with the resident.

During the fight, neighbors came to the aid of the resident, and one of the neighbors had a gun and shot the suspicious man. Police said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the fight and shooting were taken to the hospital.

At this time, I do not know what, if any, charges may be brought on any of the involved people.

Stewart was shut down from 10th to 11th for a couple of hours.