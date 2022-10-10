LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 p.m., the department said.

No serious weapons were used and no substantial injuries were reported, the department said.

The fight was reported by NDOC on Monday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation and some indoor and outdoor recreational periods have been suspended across the state.

High Desert State Prison is located right next to the Southern Desert Correctional Center, from where convicted murderer and inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped last month and eluded police for five days.

No other details about the fight were released.