Fight breaks out at Green Valley High School, prompting police response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police responded to fight at Green Valley High School on Monday.

Green Valley’s principal released this information in a message to students and parents:

I’m reaching out to you to clarify the details on an incident that happened in our cafeteria just a little bit ago. We had a fight between multiple students and officers did respond to the incident. You may have heard rumors about a weapon being used or discharged during the event, however, that information is false. The situation is controlled and classes are taking place at normal at this time.

Kent Roberts, Principal

Green Valley High School