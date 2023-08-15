LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are investigating a fight involving 10 female juveniles that broke out in front of a business in the east valley.

It happened on Tuesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue near Tropicana Avenue.

Police told 8 News Now that some of the juveniles got into a car and hit several members of the other group of people involved in the fight.

There were at least two people taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived they found the car and “detained several persons of interest,” police stated.