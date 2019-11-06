Fight between stepfather, stepson turns into barricade situation near Lone Mountain and Simmons

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a barricade situation near W. Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street. According to police, everything started as a domestic situation in the 5000 block of Ferrell Street when a man and his adult stepson got into an argument.

Police said the stepson broke a leg off a table and struck the stepfather with it. The police were called, and when they arrived, the stepson ran into a house with a machete and is refusing to come out.

Negotiators and SWAT have been called to the scene to help coax the man out.

