Fight between pool workers ends in deadly shooting in Las Vegas backyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men working to refurbish a backyard pool got into a fight, ending in one of the men dying from a gunshot wound, Las Vegas Metro police and the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.

Kevin Ortiz Martinez, 22, of North Las Vegas, is accused of killing Garey Flores, 30, during an argument at their job site in November.

The two men were part of a small crew working on a homeowner’s pool in a neighborhood just west of the Las Vegas Strip near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

A person called police on Nov. 29, saying Flores was unresponsive inside the pool with injuries to his head. He died Dec. 5 at the hospital from his injuries.

The coroner’s office said Flores died of the gunshot wound and his manner of death was homicide.

Ortiz Martinez later told police the two men got into a fight, police said.

Ortiz Martinez has not been charged with murder and faces a charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. He is due in court on Jan. 20.

A judge released Ortiz Martinez on $2,000 bail in December.