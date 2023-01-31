LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight between neighbors over a closed courtyard gate erupted into a gun battle with numerous rounds fired and two people shot, and it all happened in front of six children, according to arrest reports.

Two women, Ronda Gibson and Tiera Strain, were allegedly involved in the Jan. 24 shooting and are now facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, child abuse/neglect/endangerment, and discharging a weapon inside a building.

Ronda Gibson is facing charges in a shooting on Jan. 24, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to an apartment building around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street. After arriving at the scene, one officer said he heard around “10 gunshots total, including muzzle flashes coming from apartment #104 towards apartment #103,” the arrest report stated.

Tiera Strain is facing charges in a shooting on Jan. 24, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

The children, between the ages of three to 16 years old, were in the apartments. Police said two children were in one apartment and four were in the other when the shooting occurred.

According to the arrest report, Strain confronted her next-door neighbor about closing the gate. When Gibson, who lives next door, came out of her apartment, Strain allegedly swung a baseball bat at her. Gibson wrestled the bat away and went back in her apartment.

Moments later, Strain allegedly fired shots from an AR rifle into Gibson’s open door, which forced her to take cover. As Strain was firing, Gibson pulled out her firearm and returned shots, the report said.

Strain suffered a gunshot graze to her head and a man who was in her apartment suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Both were treated at University Medical Center, police said.

The arrest report said the women were charged with child abuse because they caused children to “suffer unjustifiable mental suffering or be placed in a situation where the child may suffer physical pain or mental suffering.”

No upcoming court date has been set.