Fiesta Henderson testing site to close, Texas Station site open until Feb. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Fiesta Henderson will be closing following its last day of operations on Wednesday, and the drive-thru site at Texas Station will be closing following its last day of operations on Feb. 20.

The Fiesta Henderson site operates five days a week from 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. It is located at 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.

The drive-thru site at Texas Station currently operates from 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Starting Wednesday, its new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 101 Texas Star Lane off Rancho Drive.

Appointments at either location can be made through this link or by calling 1-800-635-8611.

Both drive-thru sites opened in early January and were scheduled to operate for three weeks in response to a surge in testing demand as COVID-19 cases increased after the holidays.

Health officials recommend that everyone aged five years and older get fully vaccinated, and everyone aged 16 and older who is fully vaccinated receive a booster dose to best protect themselves and others from the virus.