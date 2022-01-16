Fiesta Henderson has no wait for COVID testing, Clark County say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– There is no wait for free COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday afternoon, the Clark County announced on Twitter.

“No waiting at Fiesta Henderson for #CovidTesting! More than 1,000 appts. Remain open. Book now,” according to the tweet.

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino COVID-19 testing site opened Saturday, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

The site will operate five days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

People can register on the eTrueNorth website: www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com.

The site is slated to be opened for 21 days, health officials said.

