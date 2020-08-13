Girl, 4, rescued from fiery fatal crash on I-15 northbound ramp to US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Samaritans rescued a 4-year-old girl involved in a fiery fatal crash Thursday in the northbound ramp lanes of I-15 where it connects to US 95 northbound.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:16 a.m. when a car on I-15 northbound cut across lanes of traffic and through a no traffic zone hitting a pickup truck towing an off-road vehicle.

The force of the crash caused the pickup truck to go over a freeway wall and both vehicles caught fire.

NHP said the driver of the truck was able to escape but it was Good Samaritans who helped rescue his 4-year-old daughter just as both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the car was killed.

Witnesses to the crash told NHP the car was driving in a reckless manner prior to the crash.

NHP closed multiple lanes as they investigated the crash. Las Vegas Fire was also called to the scene to extinguish the fire. Motorists driving in this area of the Spaghetti Bowl should avoid the area and expect major delays.