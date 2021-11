LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a fiery crash involving two cars in Spring Valley. Metro police have completely closed Rainbow Boulevard from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road as they conduct an investigation.

#Breaking: There’s a Serious Crash on Rainbow just south of Spring Valley PKWY-South. Tune into @8NewsNow & watch @hectormejianews report on it. @ntannenbaum will let you know how this changes your commute & changes the #Traffic around the area. #8NN pic.twitter.com/rjhbk1U3fv — Chad Graves (@ChadGravesMedia) November 2, 2021

The crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. Metro’s fatal unit has been called to the scene to investigate the crash. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Terrifying. Someone drove right through the crime scene while investigators were in the middle the street. Driver ran over crash debris before he was pulled out by @LVMPD. We’ve seen this happen a couple of times. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5aWp6hPJQg — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.