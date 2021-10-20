Fewer streets permanently close, part of Downtown Access Project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After a five-week street closure study, the Nevada Department of Transportation is recommending to only close three streets rather than the eight originally proposed as part of the future Downtown Access Project.

The Downtown Access Project, located along Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road downtown Las Vegas, is evaluating long-term solutions possibly replacing or removing the 1.6-mile viaduct, fixing on and off ramps located too close together, and adding freeway capacity, among other improvements.

Last March, NDOT announced a public awareness campaign, partially and then fully closing eight streets proposed for permanent closure as part of the Downtown Access Project. The effort allowed NDOT to receive communication directly from those most likely to be impacted by the closures.

Several residents and businesses in the area provided feedback to NDOT. While many were not in favor of the street closures, the majority understood the need to improve the area.

As a result of this outreach campaign, along with the collection of additional traffic data, NDOT is now proposing to close only three streets (8th, 14th, and 16th streets) in all three design alternatives.

An additional street (19th) is proposed for closure in the recessed design due to the geometry of the freeway.

For more information about the project, it can be found here www.ndotdap.com.