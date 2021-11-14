Festivalgoers pleased with security measures at Day N Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Safety was at the forefront of attendees to Day N Vegas Saturday and people were pleased with how the festival has been going thus far.

Kendrick Lamar took the main stage Friday night and Post Malone took the stage Saturday night in place of Travis Scott.

“I think Post Malone is a good fit,” Beja Smith Williams said. “A lot of people are mad about it, but I think it’ll be good,” she added.

While others said they would have preferred to see Scott, the circumstance of him bowing out was on the minds of many as safety continued to be a big concern.

“I was a little bit scared going at first because of what happened, but I stayed in the back, and it was really controlled, and it wasn’t really crazy because I think everyone is being a little more cautious than usual,” Amira Beckett said.

Metro police said it worked with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to prevent any incidents from happening.

One festival-goer said he was in the crowd towards the front when he noticed people voluntarily being pulled out by security.

“I noticed a lot more people were being pulled out of the sets when they wanted to,” Michael Alcala said. “There were a lot of security guards literally pulling people out and they wanted us to be safe,” he added.

Metro police shared with 8 news now that a lot of preparation went into properly setting up the stage barriers and securing them along the main stage.

Day N Vegas organizers said via Twitter that security and safety is always top priority. Working hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel, and public safety agencies on protocols for this weekend.

The festival concludes Sunday at midnight.