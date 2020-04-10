Fertility patients face challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time is precious for people who have turned to fertility centers for help getting pregnant. Now, the coronavirus has put some of those plans on hold.

8 News Now spoke to Dr. Carrie Bedient, who revealed how the virus has impacted her patients.

Normally, the Fertility Center of Las Vegas is packed with people. But as of late, it’s been empty, as doctors postpone procedures due to the pandemic.

Bedient is used to seeing dozens of patients who have put in a lot of time and money, hoping to start a family.

“Fertility patients at baseline are pretty anxious. They don’t want to be here; they don’t want to be in this position,” she said. “So, we’re trying to help them get through not only that, but also the added stress of what COVID-19 is doing.”

Now, new procedures and surgeries are on-hold to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed and to give much-needed PPE items to doctors facing the virus on a daily basis.

“Even me just doing a basic procedure, I’m using a gown, a mask and gloves that go with it. As are the four or five others in the operating room with me,” said Bedient.

She told us waiting a few months typically will not have a major impact on a patient’s fertility cycle.

It can, however, take an emotional toll.

“I think they feel it more emotionally of ‘I’ve been waiting so long for this to happen, and now I have to wait another month or another two months,'” explained Bedient.

Patients in the middle of a cycle, or who are already pregnant, are still being seen at the center.

For new patients, Bedient is now consulting with them over video calls. She told us having less procedures is allowing her to spend more time with those patients, to make sure they’re ready to go once the center can welcome them in.