Fertility doctor addresses pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During pregnancy there are lots of unknowns and many decisions to be made about your health and the health of your unborn baby. And now deciding on the COVID vaccine has been added to the list.

A local fertility clinic is sharing some information about COVID and pregnancy.

Doctors say pregnant women can have more severe symptoms than women who are not pregnant and are far more likely to end up in the Intensive Care Unit, on a ventilator or deceased.

Dr. Carrie Bedient, a board certified reproductive specialist at the Fertility Center of Las Vegas says there are theories on social media that the antibodies generated by the vaccine impact fertility and ability of the placenta to grow and therefore could lead to infertility or miscarriages but she says there is no evidence of that.

She said their fertility doctors recommend any woman considering pregnancy get a vaccine to protect herself as well as her baby.