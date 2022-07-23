New Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Chief, Fernando Gray, and former Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Chief, Jeff Buchanan. CREDIT: City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas City Council has approved Fernando Gray to be the new Chief of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that Gray has been confirmed to be the new Las Vegas Fire Chief. With over 25 years of fire services experience, Gray was selected by City Manager Jorge Cervantes for the director position.

Gray is originally from Dallas, Texas, and served in nearly every position in their department for 21 years. Those positions include driver engineer, lieutenant, budget and administration officer, EMS shift duty officer, captain, training officer, battalion chief, deputy chief, assistant fire chief of operations, and retired as the chief of staff (second in command).

After his career in Texas, Gray served as the fire chief for the city of Aurora, Colorado for five years prior to being chosen to lead Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Gray is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and has a Master of Public Administration from Sam Houston State University. He also completed the International Association of Fire Chiefs Executive Development Institute and has received the prestigious Chief Fire Officer Designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

According to the City of Las Vegas, Chief Jeff Buchanan will officially retire on Aug. 4 but will be available until then to help Chief Gray transition into his new role.