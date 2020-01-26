Female WWII veteran dies at age 105

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the longest living female World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, has died. The Arizona Department of Veteran’s Services says Yazzie died on Saturday at the age of 105.

Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation, was born in 1914 in Arizona and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28-years-old.

We offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity. To her family, we pray for comfort during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MJDyJsBa7S — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) January 26, 2020

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Yazzie was a “warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity.”

Saddened to learn of the passing of Sophie Yazzie, a World War II Veteran and member of the Navajo Nation. At the age of 105, Sophie was one of the longest living female WWII veterans. Arizona is forever grateful for her service. Our prayers are with her loved ones. #RIP pic.twitter.com/oxsIVgdowT — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 26, 2020

In a tweet, the governor said, “Arizona is forever grateful for her service.”