Female officer involved in shooting identified by Metro police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The officer involved in a weekend shooting has been identified as Officer Andrea Mitre, according to Las Vegas Metropolitian Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue when officers responded to an “unknown trouble call.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man armed with a “long gun” standing in the doorway of the residence. Officer Mitre shot at the suspect injuring the man. He was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Mitre has been with Metro since 2016 and is assigned to the Enterprise Area Command. She is currently on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.