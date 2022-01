LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the northeast part of the valley Friday night.

Police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 6 p.m near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

The female victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The car fled the scene.

Police have shut down Pecos in both directions from Cheyenne to Colton.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.