LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was killed early Saturday when her pickup truck crashed into a light pole in the west valley, Metro police said.

The woman, 26, was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup west on West Charleston Boulevard at about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, went onto the north side of the sidewalk and struck the light pole east of Mohawk Street, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, police said.

Police said they were able to describe the crash after witness accounts and evidence at the scene.

The crash, which is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section, marks the 19th traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023, the release said.