FEMA sends mobile vaccination units to Nevada to assist rural communities

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — As the State of Nevada prepares to open up vaccine eligibility to all Nevadans ages 16 and up, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending reinforcements to help with the effort.

On Monday, two FEMA mobile vaccination units are set to arrive in Reno. The units will be displayed Monday during a media event, before beginning to traverse the state the next day.

There is no word yet on where the units will be going specifically, but they will set off from Reno on Tuesday.

Each unit will be staffed by nurses, vaccinators, vaccine preparers and security from local communities.

The units are expected to handle a minimum of 250 per day and will be administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

All vaccines will be provided to walk-up registrants on a first-come, first served basis.