Nevada’s FEMA mobile vaccination units switch to Pfizer vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mobile Vaccination Units (MVU) in Nevada will switch vaccinations to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for future planned clinics.

The change is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation that the United States pause using the Janssen vaccine (also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson – COVID-19 vaccine).

The mobile units will continue to provide vaccines via walk-up registration and the Pfizer vaccine is available to all Nevadans 16 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The MVUs will be returning to each community 21 days following their first visit to provide the second dose.

More information and a complete schedule can be found at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org on the county page, under Mobile Vaccination Unit. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

FEMA sent two MVUs to the state on April 5, to support equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations in rural and tribal areas where limited medical infrastructure exists.

They are staffed by registered nurses, vaccinators and vaccination preparers, pharmacy technicians, as well as registration, screening personnel, and security from local communities.

Emergency medical services are also on-scene daily at each location and near the observation tent in case of any adverse reactions to the vaccine, which have been rare.