FEMA approves Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada’s COVID-19 response

With a bottle of hand sanitizer on a table nearby, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears, at a news conference Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Sisolak asked for the declaration in a letter to President Trump earlier this week. The declaration will unlock additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the pandemic.

Today, I was notified by FEMA that the request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada in response to the COVID-19 crisis has been approved. This unlocks additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 4, 2020

“I am grateful to the President and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster.” Gov. Sisolak said.

Sisolak signed a state Declaration of Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak on March 12, 2020, which is a required step to request a federal Major Disaster Declaration.

Earlier this week, Sisolak announced the activation of the Nevada National Guard to help manage and deliver critical resources to during this critical time.

