Felony charges filed against two suspects who tried to run after arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people face a list of charges after fleeing officers during a Nov. 3 arrest in Las Vegas, according to arrest reports.

Kyle Harris, 27, and Delilah Mejia-Lopez, in her “mid-twenties,” are charged with seven offenses, including three felonies:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of stolen property, less than $1,200

Conspiracy to possess/receive/transfer a stolen vehicle

Escape by a felony prisoner

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Intent to use counterfeit bills

Harris faces two additional felony counts:

Obtaining/using personal ID of another to avoid/delay prosecution

Violation of probation/condition of suspended sentence

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to a call outside a Target store near Eastern Avenue and E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard were told by witnesses that two suspects had entered the store after breaking a car’s window.

Officers determined that the vehicle was listed as stolen during a robbery in late September, and tracked the movement of the suspects using surveillance video and witness statements to a nearby apartment complex. They were seen hopping the wall just north of the store, entering the Latigo apartments at 2300 E. Siilverado Ranch Blvd.

After locating Harris and Mejia-Lopez at the apartment complex, officers handcuffed both of them without resistance, according to arrest reports.

But Harris took off running after that, and officers gave chase, eventually catching up and stopping him. In the meantime, Mejia-Lopez left the scene. She was tracked down after a bystander who hailed officers about a handcuffed woman walking nearby.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle and found license plates for two other stolen vehicles, along with five counterfeit $100 bills and one counterfeit $20 bill, the reports indicate.

Harris gave officers a false name when he was arrested, later admitting his real name after officers warned him of the consequences. Officers reported that Mejia-Lopez told Harris to use her brother’s name.

Police also found pipes used to consume methamphetamine and burglary tools in bags the pair were carrying, according to the arrest reports.

Further investigation showed Harris had “numerous” prior arrests and convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and other property crimes, police said.