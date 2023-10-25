LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who exchanged gunfire on Fremont Street a year ago pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of two guns.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DaJuan Lamar Gamble, 40, also known as “Popeye” fired three shots at a stopped SUV from a motel walkway on East Fremont, The passenger in the SUV returned fire. No one was injured but security cameras captured the gunfire and police did find a handgun hidden in the motel’s boiler room. Trace DNA on the gun matched to Gamble.

Gamble, who is a felon with previous convictions for accessory to murder and, possessing stolen property and drugs intended for sale, is facing a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on Jan. 22, 2024.