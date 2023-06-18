LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many have heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder and think it only affects people during the winter. However, as summer approaches many would be surprised to know that people can suffer from summer depression.

“In winter you have too much or less light, and in summer too much of light,” Dr. Sid Khurana with Nevada Mental Health said.

That difference in light could affect your mood, according to Dr. Khurana

Often times parents find themselves in the summer without structure like they normally would during the rest of the year.

“Is it kids coming back from college? Is it kids being back from school? Is it your work schedule is different are you traveling too much and having too much fun which is bringing stress and that is triggering the depression?” Dr. Khurana said.

Research from WebMD shows Seasonal Affective Disorder can impact up to 6% of the general population. However, 10% of the general population suffers from it in the summertime.

Some of the triggers listed include:

Financial stress

Disrupted schedules

Body image issues

Heat

“In the winter depression, people are going to want to eat more, sleep more. They are going to want to eat more carbs and gain weight. In the summer you eat less and sleep less,” Dr. Khurana said.

He suggests if you are finding yourself struggling with this, there is still time to combat it by setting yourself up with a daily routine and finding the triggers in your life that could affect this.