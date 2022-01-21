Feeling romantic? Here are places you need to visit on Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for exciting ways to celebrate Valentine’s day in Las Vegas? Here are some local events, deals, and specials that you can’t miss.

If you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, try one of these cupid-kissed restaurants:

GIADA at The Cromwell

Guests are invited to indulge in celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ California-Italian fare while taking in the spectacular views from the center of the Las Vegas Strip. A delicious tasting menu for couples to enjoy will be offered at $140 per person. The menu will feature an appetizer including wood-fired oyster, anise butter, fennel crystals, Golden Osetra caviar, parmesan cornetto, tomato crème fraiche, crab cake arancini, and lemon-basil aioli. Entrée options include a choice of prosecco poached lobster with honey crisp-potato gratin and roasted apple butter or oak-grilled bone-in filet with vanilla parsnip-potato puree, Barolo crust, and balsamic pearl glaze. Guests can enjoy a sweet dessert with the choice of chocolate fondant with molten espresso chocolate center and white coffee stracciatella gelato or strawberry amore with Tahitian vanilla bean mousse, strawberry jam, and almond chiffon.

Flamingo Las Vegas Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse

The restaurant will set the mood for old-school romance with a prix fixe menu priced at $198 per couple. The experience will begin with a sparkling wine toast and appetizer options of crab cake, lobster bisque soup, chopped salad, or Caesar salad. Entrée options include a choice of a 32-ounce dry-aged prime tomahawk ribeye, roasted rack of lamb, or Mediterranean-style whole branzino. Guests can also choose two sides – options include mac and cheese, Yukon gold potato purée, asparagus, or seasonal mushrooms. To end on a sweet note, guests will enjoy a strawberry parfait and chocolate mousse, topped with light strawberry marmalade, rose petals, and fresh strawberries.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Ruth’s Chris Steak House : Guests will be delighted with a celebratory three-course menu for two for $200. Starter options include mozzarella and heirloom tomato salad or seafood chowder. Guests can enjoy a Surf and Turf entrée including 24-ounce cut bone-in prime rib and 8-ounce charbroiled blackened lobster tail, served with grilled asparagus and Hollandaise sauce. For dessert, guests will indulge in strawberry shortcake made with white chiffon cake, Bavarian cream, strawberry jam, strawberries and Champagne strawberry coulis.

Harrah's Oyster Bar & Grill : The award-winning restaurant will offer special selections to celebrate the holiday, including dishes like berry treasure salad with mixed greens, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette for $13.99, oysters kilpatrick made with fresh shucked oysters, crispy bacon and worcestershire sauce starting at $19.99, and parmesan-crusted scallops and risotto made with pan-seared scallops, parmesan cheese and asparagus for $29.99.

Fulton Street Food Hall: The chef-driven marketplace will begin guests' day with a romantic breakfast featuring strawberry red velvet pancakes topped with cream cheese icing and chocolate blossoms for $16.99.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a prix fixe menu for two to share for $85. This menu will include dishes such as drunken shrimp cocktail made with jumbo poached shrimp served with “Bloody Mary” cocktail sauce, 16-ounce mustard and peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak made with a cast iron crust, balsamic glazed onions, roasted herb-fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, and Guy’s Cheesecake Challenge including half a marbled cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels, and hot fudge.

The LINQ Promenade

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips : The renowned restaraunt will be offering specialty menu items for Valentine’s Day, inviting guests to enjoy crab cakes served with natural sea salt chips, remoulade, and choice of one sauce and a drink for $21.99. For a sweet addition, cookies and cream cheesecake pops will be offered for $8.99.

Virgil's Real BBQ : Valentine's Day specials for two will be offered through both dine-in and to-go. The dine-in surf and turf menu for two includes a 32 oz. porterhouse and two shrimp skewers, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and cornbread for $99. For a night in, guests can order the Smokin' Love Feast to-go menu featuring Trainwreck fries, Pigout Platter including barbecue chicken, Texas beef brisket, Carolina pulled pork and Memphis style pork spare ribs, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, homemade cornbread and chocolate cake for $105. These offerings are available on Feb. 11, 12 and 14.

Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop : Guests can enjoy the Presidio Passion sundae with vanilla ice cream, layered with strawberry and Ghirardelli hot fudge, topped with more delicious hot fudge, whipped cream and a chocolate-dipped strawberry. The sundae is available with non-dairy organic vanilla coconut ice cream from Coconut Bliss for an additional $1. This item is only available for a limited time.

Honolulu Cookie Company: The 2022 Valentine's Cookie Collection will be offered, including a classic signature shortbread flavor and a limited-edition ruby dipped macadamia flavor.

Here are some of the best attractions to visit:

High Roller at The LINQ Promenade

Take a ride up at the tallest observation wheel in North America where lovebirds can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Las Vegas Strip. To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas

Head up to one of the city’s premier romantic spots at 46 stories high to admire the gorgeous Strip views. The Eiffel Tower is a half-scale replica of the famous landmark in Paris. To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Here are some sweet spa specials:

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace

The spa will offer specials for Valentine’s Day and throughout the month of February. Guests can enjoy the Sweet Strawberry Crush Massage and the Hugs and Kisses Facial. To book a treatment, visit this link.

Sweet Strawberry Crush Massage: Priced at $690 per couple for 80 minutes, couples can enjoy this sweet massage for Valentine’s Day. The massage begins with a caramel milk to smooth the skin and reveal a healthy glow. Then, guests may experience a generous application of strawberry smash moisturizer while enjoying a scalp and foot massage. The comprehensive journey will conclude with a full body massage that will help lock in the sweet strawberry cream leaving skin soft, dewy and richly fragrant.

Hugs and Kisses Facial: Priced at $250 per person for 50 minutes, this facial celebrates beauty and enhances the skin with love. After the face, neck and décolleté are gently exfoliated, a Knesko Skin Rose Quartz collagen face mask helps calm, hydrate and smooth the skin. The luxurious mask is infused with hyaluronic acid, marine collagen and vitamin C, leaving the skin glowing.

The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Couples can choose any massage or facial for side-by-side services in a couple’s suite. The couples’ massages include champagne and chocolate to take home. Couples’ services are an upgrade of $20 per person. To book a treatment, visit this link.

Spa at the LINQ

Couples can relax and unwind in the unique co-ed spa facilities, which include the spacious spa lounge, eucalyptus steam rooms, spa pool, and Himalayan salt caves. For Valentine’s Day, enjoy a side-by-side massage or facial services in a couple’s suite. The couples’ massages include champagne and chocolate to take home. Couples’ services are an upgrade of $20 per person. To book a treatment, visit this link.

Planning on getting married or proposing on V-Day? We’ve got you covered:

Flamingo Las Vegas

Known for its picturesque wedding venues on the Las Vegas Strip, the chapel home features four romantic ceremony settings. The three outdoor locations are surrounded by swaying date palm trees, lush gardens, and cascading waterfalls, while the indoor chapel incorporates a blossoming garden theme with a stunning glass chandelier in the center. A new Viva Love Stories Package is available for weddings through the end of February 2022 starting at $1,449. For more information or to book, visit this link.

Caesars Palace

The iconic Caesars Palace offers two enchanting outdoor gardens around a five-acre pool oasis and three stunning indoor chapels for a luxurious Valentine’s Day wedding. Surrounded by tropical palm trees, a blooming floral landscape, and Roman architecture, the Venus Garden is a beautiful location featuring a relaxing koi fishpond, a fountain, and a unique stone-tiled aisle. The elegant Juno Garden boasts tropical landscaping, palm trees, and lush foliage. Additionally, the indoor Classico Chapel is one of the largest wedding chapels on the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Palace has also launched a special Forever Happens Here Package which will be available for weddings beginning Feb. 1. For more information or to book, visit this link.

Paris Las Vegas

A Valentine’s Day wedding proposal would be an epic surprise here, with authentic replicas of iconic landmarks, cobblestone pathways, the street scenes of Paris, and a 40-foot ceiling painted to emulate the Parisian sky over the casino floor. The resort also offers the Eiffel Tower Proposal Package. For more information or to book, visit this link.

Paris Las Vegas Eiffel Tower Proposal

