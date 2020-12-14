Feeling lucky? Local man plans to raffle off his tattoo shop near the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own tattoo parlor, here’s your chance. One lucky person has the opportunity to win Black Omen Tattoo on the corner of Flamingo and Paradise.

“The shop is all set up with all of the supplies,” said Black Omen Tattoo owner Caleb Cashew.

All it needs is a new owner.

“Whoever wins this, I want them to have it,” Cashew said. “We’ve been doing business for four years. All they’ve got to do is walk in and turn on the open sign.”

He is rolling the dice on enough people wanting to participate in the contest to help him raise enough money to walk away. It is a decision not based on the COVID-19 situation but choosing to move closer to family on the east coast.

“In October my wife and I had our first baby and family has always been really important to us,” Cashew said.

He also wants to help a potential entrepreneur avoid the start-up hassles.

“I want to pass the torch,” Cashew said. “I want to gift this to someone. I want to change their life.”

The contest works like this:

Anyone around the country can buy an artwork print starting at 45 dollars.

Each piece includes a golden ticket eligible for the raffle, which Cashew says he will livestream.

“No matter what, you’re getting something for your money,” Cashew said. “Vegas loves to gamble. So, it’s a gamble for me too. So, I’m taking that chance.”

The contest is scheduled for July 21, 2021, but if Cashew sells 2021 prints before that date, he will move up the raffle. So far 70 prints have been sold.

“The 6×12’s start out at $45, and the 11×14 are $50” Cashew said.

For more information, CLICK HERE.