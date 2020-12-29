Feeling generous? Help us reach our goal to feed 1 million people in the Souper Bowl of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has drastically shifted food banks’ urgency and needs worldwide. To help keep food on many people’s tables, Nexstar Nation, our parent company, has partnered with the Souper Bowl of Caring, a nationwide effort to tackle hunger in every community.

The goal is to raise enough money to feed 1 million people in need.

The Souper Bowl of Caring began 30 years ago in a church in South Carolina, and it all started with one prayer on Super Bowl Sunday. The prayer was done to be mindful of those who don’t have a bowl full of soup to eat.

8 News Now spoke with Alison Reese, the executive director of the Souper Bowl of Caring, on Tuesday. She told talked about how they’re inspiring viewers to help us reach that goal. Watch the video above to learn more.

In the meantime, you can help combat hunger this year by participating in the “Souper Bowl of Caring.” Those wanting to get involved can help out the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, or you can go onto the Tackle Hunger Map and click on any charity in your neighborhood, to donate to any non-profit, and it will all count towards the Souper Bowl of Caring goal.