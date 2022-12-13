LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fees for entering the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas are about to go up, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Currently, the daily entry fee for Red Rock Canyon is $15 per vehicle. As of January 1, 2023, this is going up $5 to $20 per vehicle. Other fees are also increasing in the new year.

The entry fee for bicycles will increase from $5 to $8. Camping fees are also increasing. It will soon be $12 for walk-in campsites, up from $10, and $80 for group campsites, up from $60. The fee for a Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will increase to $50 per year, up from $30. Fees will not increase for pedestrians and motorcycles.

FEE TYPE 2022 2023 % Increase Private Vehicle $15 $20 33% Motorcycle $10 $10 — Bicycle $5 $8 60% Pedestrian $5 $5 — Annual Pass $30 $50 67% Individual Campsite $10 $12 20% Group Campsite $30 $50 67% Source: blm.gov

“The core basis of an adjustment in the recreation fees is to ensure the Bureau of Land Management meets its conservation, recreation, public enjoyment, and visitor experience management goals for the present and future generations identified in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Resource Management Plan and Record of Decision,” said Boris Poff, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager.

The recreation fee charged at the 13-Mile Scenic Drive last increased in 2018. Since that time, BLM has added amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.

The BLM said it held public meetings on the proposed fee increase in September 2017 and asked for public input for a month after. The 2023 increase was recommended by the Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council to the BLM Nevada State Director in January 2018 and approved by the BLM Nevada State Director in March 2018.